5G technology to give major impact to economy, says Gobind

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Communication and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo pose for a group photo during the launch of the 5G Showcase in Putrajaya April 18, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the application of the fifth generation technology or better known as 5G will give a major impact to the economy of Malaysia.

He said the technology application would also affect the way the people are shaped to face the future economy towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0).

“I hope the people would look at how important this aspect of technology is and how it could change the way how we carry out business and operate the industry in the country in future.

“This is one area we must be involved in and it should be looked at positively as well as the need to have self-confidence,” he said in an interview on the success of the Malaysian 5G Exhibition aired live over TV3 this morning.

He said Malaysia should lead and prove that the country was not only developing the infrastructure to enable the implementation of 5G but also in all aspects of the industry with the assistance of the new technology.

The 5G Technology Exhibition was launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad last Thursday (April 18) which is a continuation of the journey of the Multimedia Super Corridor (MSC) which began 23 years ago and it is a manifestation of its success.

The new technology is being tested at Cyberjaya and Putrajaya as a pilot project for six months earlier this month.

Gobind Singh said Malaysia needed to be prepared to push the country as a hub in 5G technology as well as a model to other countries.

Apart from that, he is confident Malaysia will attract more investment from foreign companies if the country has a strong and stable network in 5G technology.

Gobind who is also Puchong MP said the government plays an important role to deliver detailed information to all strata of the society on how 5G technology could improve and raise the standard living apart from looking at the aspect of incentive to encourage more to use the technology.

“This is the focus of the government and as such the pilot project was to create awareness among the people as this is the future direction of technology and we have to be prepared,” he said. — Bernama