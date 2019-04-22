Bursa remains higher at mid-afternoon

Construction as well as industrial products and services stocks continued to be actively traded today. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon today on continued buying support, mostly in lower liners and the broader market shares, dealers said.

At 3.06pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.86 points firmer at 1,627.93 from Friday's close of 1,622.07.

The benchmark index opened 0.49 of-a-point higher at 1,622.56.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 554 to 297, while 344 counters were unchnged, 719 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.21 billion shares worth RM2.09 billion.

Construction as well as industrial products and services stocks continued to be actively traded today following positive market reaction on the revival of infrastructure projects by the government, namely the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) and Bandar Malaysia.

Among stocks, Ekovest rose 30 sen to 97 sen, Econpile added 16 sen to 74.5 sen and Bumi Armada increased half-a-sen to 19.5 sen.

For the heavyweights, Maybank rose six sen to RM9.15, Public Bank was up by two sen to RM22.54, Tenaga soared eight sen to RM12.24, while Petronas Chemicals fell two sen to RM8.93 and IHH eased one sen to RM5.55.

For the top gainers, Tasek improved 54 sen to RM5.69, DWL recovered 39 sen to RM1.70 and Malaysia Airports rose 31 sen to RM7.08.

The FBM Emas Index advanced 90.22 points to 11,587.46, the FBMT 100 Index was 77.16 points better at 11,402.04 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index jumped 108.06 points to 11,798.08.

The FBM 70 surged 244.37 points to 14,626.88 and the FBM Ace was higher by 4.84 points to 4,697.69.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 76.57 points to 16,821.83, the Plantation Index added 0.91 of-a-point to 7,229.82 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.79 of-a-point higher at 169.09. — Bernama