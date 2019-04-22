AirAsia keen to buy digital platforms to boost digital business

Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia, said digital business would become a large part of the group's revenue. — Reuters pic

SEPANG, April 22 — AirAsia Group Bhd is keen to acquire digital platforms abroad to boost its digital business segment.

AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said: “For sure...some will be M&A (merger and acquisition), some will be joint-ventures.”

Asked which country the group was eyeing, he said: “Wait and see.”

Fernandes was speaking to reporters after launching a brand new rooftop at AirAsia RedQ here, tonight. Also present was AirAsia executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun.

Going forward, Fernandes said digital business would become a large part of the group’s revenue.

“But I don’t want to make any prediction but many years ago I said ancillary income will be a big part of our business, and it became 25 per cent. I believe digital will be much bigger,” he added.

Commenting on the new rooftop, Fernandes said the idea was to drive integration between the staff from different departments toward an exciting digital future.

“Digital is more about department working closely together. We are on a very exciting journey turning Airasia into more than just an airline,” he added. — Bernama