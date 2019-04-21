Norwegian Air cabin crew union calls for strike at Charles de Gaulle

A satellite antenna is seen on the roof of a Norwegian Airways Boeing 737-800 at Berlin Schoenefeld Airport, Germany, April 2, 2015. — Reuters pic

PARIS, April 21 — Norwegian Air’s largest cabin crew union in France has called for a strike from April 24 to April 26, seeking higher pay and better working conditions, a union representative said yesterday.

UNAC union representative Anastasia Durand told Reuters the union represents 70 per cent of the airline’s 158 cabin crew based at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, also known as Roissy, from where Norwegian has four or five flights per day.

Durand said there had been no formal vote for the strike but the union had sounded out staff and there was general support for the action. She didn’t say if any talks were planned with the company.

Norwegian, which flies directly from Charles de Gaulle airport mainly to destinations in the United States, including New York and Los Angeles, was not immediately available to comment.

The Oslo-listed airline has shaken up the long-haul market by offering cut-price transatlantic fares, but its rapid expansion has left it with hefty losses and high debts.

Earlier this month one of its subsidiaries postponed deliveries for Airbus A320neos and A321LRs scheduled for this year and next, cutting its capital spending by US$570 million, the second time in two months it has postponed aircraft deliveries. — Reuters