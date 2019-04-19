GM CEO Barra's pay dipped slightly to just under US$22m in 2018

General Motors Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra an investment announcement at the GM Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion, Michigan March 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

DETROIT, April 19 — General Motors Co's top executive, Mary Barra, received a compensation package worth just under US$22 million (RM90.6 million) in 2018, slightly less than the previous year, according to the No. 1 US automaker's proxy statement released yesterday.

GM also said two members of the board of directors — former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, retired Admiral Michael Mullen and the former CEO of ConocoPhillips, James Mulva — will not stand for re-election. The Detroit company did not name replacements, meaning the number of board members will drop to 11.

GM and the rest of the auto industry are facing an expected decline in US demand this year, slowing sales in the world's largest auto market in China and potential costly tariffs that could be imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump as it negotiates new trade deals with China, Europe and Japan.

GM is also investing heavily in developing electric and self-driving technologies.

Barra's total compensation package was valued at US$21.87 million, slightly below the US$21.96 million she received in 2017. Barra, GM's chairman and chief executive, was paid US$22.58 million in 2016. GM said Barra's pay was 281 times that of the median company employee.

Barra's pay package included a salary of US$2.1 million, unchanged from 2017; stock awards worth almost US$11.1 million; options worth more than US$3.4 million and a performance award worth almost US$4.5 million, according to the proxy.

Barra is GM's highest paid executive. Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara received slightly more than US$5.5 million in total compensation, and Chuck Stevens, who she replaced last September, received just under US$7 million, according to the proxy.

Former President Dan Ammann, who now heads GM's Cruise automation unit, received just under US$9 million, while Mark Reuss, who replaced Ammann as president, received almost US$7.4 million, according to the proxy.

GM's annual investor meeting is scheduled to be held online on June 4.

One shareholder proposal requests the board adopt as policy the naming of an independent board chairman, a proposal that at the 2017 annual meeting received 41 percent voting support. GM opposes the proposal. — Reuters