Melaka’s trade surges to RM24.09b in 2018

MELAKA, April 18 — Melaka’s trade value increased RM5.83 billion to RM24.09 billion last year from RM18.26 billion in 2017.

State Industry, Trade and Investment Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said according to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, with the achievement, Melaka moved up to seventh from ninth position in the ladder among 13 states in 2017.

He said Melaka’s export volume recorded RM8.49 billion, while import volume was at RM15.6 billion during the year under review.

“The trade value achievement last year proved that Melaka was on the best economic track, with the export performance of local companies helped improve the state’s economy.

“This is a positive sign and we are targeting the state’s export value to increase to RM9 billion this year. Among potential products for export are halal food and products, cosmetics, electrical and electronics, and furniture,” he told a news conference here today.

Mohd Rafiq said Melaka’s export value last year increased RM330 million to RM8.49 billion last year compared with RM8.16 billion in 2017.

The achievement ranked Melaka at number eighth among 13 states last year (out of total export value of RM998.01 billion last year) compared with ninth in 2017 (out of total export value of RM935.39 billion), he added.

He said Melaka’s export growth in 2017/2018 was 4.04 per cent, putting the state in the seventh position.

The state’s export value achievement was based on eight categories of products, namely mineral fuels and lubricants worth RM8.39 billion, manufactured goods (RM82.60 million), chemicals (RM3.14 million).

The others are machinery and transport equipment (RM8.71 million), beverages and tobacco (RM1.13 million), food (RM190,000), miscellaneous transactions and commodities (RM680,000), and miscellaneous manufactured articles (RM740,000). — Bernama