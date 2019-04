A Hong Kong Exchange's flag (left) is hoisted beside a Chinese national flag outside the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong June 7, 2016. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, April 17 — Mainland Chinese shares ended higher today after data showed the world’s number two economy grew much more than expected in the first three months of the year.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.29 per cent, or 9.52 points, to 3,263.12 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, added 0.72 per cent, or 12.69 points, to 1,772.71.

But Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was slightly lower, dipping 5.19 points to 31,124.68. — AFP