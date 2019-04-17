Retail industry to grow 4.5pc with improved sentiment, association says

President of Malaysia Retail Chain Association Datuk Seri Garry Chua speaks to the media at One World Hotel in Petaling Jaya 26 June, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Malaysian retail industry is expected to grow by 4.5 per cent this year compared with 3.9 per cent last year, due to the better business sentiment with China.

Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA) president, Datuk Seri Garry Chua, said the good relations between Malaysia and China after the revival of the East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) project could also result in a boost in the tourism sector.

“The expectation is also in line with the gross domestic product’s growth projection of between 4.3 per cent and 4.8 per cent,” he said at the sidelines of the Retail Industry Forum here today.

However, he said the food and beverages (F&B) sector is expected to experience a slowdown due to financial constraints among Malaysians, leading to lower spending power.

The F&B sector grew 2.6 per cent in 2018 — a performance which is expected to be maintained this year.

Chua added that with the boost in the tourism sector, the retail industry could experience a double-digit growth, otherwise, the market sentiment would remain sluggish.

“By 2020, Malaysia will have about 600 to 700 malls, and Malaysia only has 32 million people, which is relatively low.

“If tourism does not increase, business would not be performing. This will lead to shop closures and thus a glut in retail space,” he added.

He added that the retail segment recorded a slow growth of between two and five per cent in the last six years, compared with the double-digit growth before that.

“The increase in tourism will have a fast ripple effect on the economy as they are big spenders. I believe that we need to catch up with our neighbouring countries in promoting tourism as it will contribute to a significant spin-off to the economy which we are lacking right now,” he said.

According to Tourism Malaysia's statistics, the number of tourist arrivals has been almost stagnant over the past four years, with 25.72 million arrivals in 2015, 26.76 million in 2016, 25.95 million in 2017 and 25.83 million in 2018. — Bernama