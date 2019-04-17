Morgan Stanley quarterly profit falls nine per cent

The logo of Morgan Stanley is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland September 22, 2016. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 17 — Morgan Stanley reported a nine per cent drop in quarterly profit today as equities and bond trading fell due to low market volatility.

The bank said earnings attributable to common shareholders fell to US$2.34 billion (RM9.68 billion), or US$1.39 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$2.58 billion, or US$1.45 per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned US$1.33 per share.

Analysts were looking for a profit of US$1.17 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, although it was not clear if the numbers were comparable. — Reuters