MOSCOW, April 17 — German automaker Daimler said it hopes Mercedes-Benz will restart production of its Sprinter Classic vehicles in the near future at the site of sanctioned van maker GAZ, which is controlled by Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska.

Daimler and some others have stopped dealing with the sanctions-hit van maker. Deripaska said earlier today he was ready to give up control of GAZ. — Reuters