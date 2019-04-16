FBM KLCI marginally higher at mid-morning

The FBM KLCI was marginally higher at mid-morning today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The FBM KLCI was marginally higher at mid-morning today on buying interest in heavyweights led by MISC and Petronas Chemicals.

However, the overall market was broadly lower on a lack of catalysts.

At 11.08am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI rose 1.68 points to 1,633.01 after opening 0.25 of-a-point higher at 1,631.17.

On market breadth, decliners led gainers 380 to 206, with 349 counters unchanged, 953 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover was 1.04 billion shares worth RM491.71 million.

For heavyweights, MISC jumped 11 sen to RM6.77, Petronas Chemicals gained four sen to RM8.94, while CIMB and Axiata added one sen each to RM5.07 and RM4.17 respectively.

Public Bank rose two sen to RM22.60, TNB was flat at RM12.32, with both Maybank and IHH Healthcare easing one sen to RM9.24 and RM5.57 respectively.

Among actives, Bumi Armada, KNM, Hibiscus Petroleum and Sapura Energy were flat at 19.5 sen, 17 sen, RM1.14 and 33.5 sen, while Prestariang fell 4.5 sen to 48.5 sen and Iskandar Waterfront inched down half-a-sen to 94.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 4.53 points to 11,566.27, the FBMT100 Index was firmer by 6.49 points to 11,398.1 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was up 5.16 points to 11,773.76.

The FBM Ace Index shed 10.21 points to 4,661.36 and the FBM70 went down 12.84 points to 14,462.76.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slipped 4.5 points to 16,823.92, the Plantation Index fell 5.93 points to 7,265.66, while the Industrial Products and the Services Index earned 0.2 of-a-point to 168.54. — Bernama