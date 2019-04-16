Bursa Malaysia remains easier at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors share market prices in Kuala Lumpur October 11, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Bursa Malaysia remained easier at mid-afternoon today amid a cautious broader market.

At 3.05pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched down 0.72 of-a-point to 1,630.61 from 1,631.33 at close yesterday.

The index opened 0.25 of-a-point higher at 1,631.17.

Losers outnumbered gainers 432 to 283, while 375 counters were unchanged, 798 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.72 billion shares worth RM1.02 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank rose two sen to RM22.60, Petronas Chemicals gained four sen to RM8.94, CIMB added one sen to RM5.07, Maxis was flat at RM5.56, Maybank declined three sen to RM9.22, TNB eased two sen to RM12.30 and IHH Healthcare shed one sen to RM5.57.

Among actives, Vortex Consolidated rose one sen to 19 sen, Karex increased 5.5 sen to 57.5 sen, Sapura Energy was flat at 33.5 sen, Prestariang slid 3.5 sen to 49.5 sen, Bumi Armada edged down half-a-sen to 19 sen and Ekovest eased one sen to 58 sen.

The FBM Emas Index slid 11.03 points to 11,550.71, the FBMT100 Index decreased 10.56 points to 11,381.05 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 11.43 points to 11,757.17.

The FBM70 gave up 35.69 points to 14,439.91 and the FBM Ace Index improved 0.32 of-a-point to 4,671.89.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index depreciated 15.97 points to 16,812.45, the Industrial Products and Services Index earned 0.05 of-a-point to 168.39, while the Plantation Index was 17.65 points easier at 7,253.94. — Bernama