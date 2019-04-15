Hey, Mah Sing home buyers! Here’s how to collect AirAsia BIG points via Fave app

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Home buyers of Mah Sing Group who pay their booking fees with the Fave mobile app will now be rewarded with AirAsia BIG points as well.

This collaboration will provide convenience to home buyers to pay their deposit for selected projects across Malaysia with the Fave mobile app.

Buyers who have connect AirAsia BIG Points to their app will easily earn 1 BIG Point for every RM1 spent, based on the net payable amount. They also stand a chance to win one of the five return flights to Krabi, sponsored by AirAsia BIG.

Mah Sing’s director of group strategy and operations Lionel Leong said the collaboration marks the group’s adoption of digital initiatives part of the property journey.

“From sales and marketing, construction management and quality assurance, customer experience and engagement to property management,” he said in a statement.

Fave’s co-founder Chen Chow Yeoh said the partnership with Mah Sing to be its preferred digital payments partner is in line with their belief in collaborating with organisations that have the same values and goals to constantly be innovating.

“Today, together, we take one more step forward towards a cashless Malaysia, where people can use their Fave app not only to pay for a dinner at the restaurant or purchase a new TV set, but also to pay booking fees for their new homes with the convenience of simply scanning QR codes and receiving rewards,” he said.

AirAsia BIG chief executive officer Spencer Lee said his organisation is committed to open up more avenues rapidly for BIG Members to earn points so they can enjoy fantastic perks beyond air travel.

“With this partnership, we want to inform our members that they can now also use BIG Points to do more than just redeem flights, they can use it to redeem other travel and lifestyle deals such as tours and activities, spas, restaurants and so much more,” he said.

Mah Sing’s participating property developments in this collaboration include M Centura in Sentul, the Vista, Southbay Plaza, The [email protected] City, Ferringhi Residence 2C developments in Penang, as well as the Sensory Residence, Cerrado, Savanna Executive Suites, and the Savanna Lifestyle Shop and Boulevard Shop developments, situated in Southville City at KL South. Interested buyers can visit the respective project sales gallery beginning today until June 15.