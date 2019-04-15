Bursa remains mixed at mid-afternoon

Bursa stays mixed despite positive momentum on regional bourses at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-afternoon today, despite positive momentum on regional bourses, as losses were capped by gains in selected consumer and plantation counters.

At 3.01pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.45 points to 1,632.62 from 1,630.16 at close on Friday.

The index opened 4.78 points higher at 1,634.95.

On the scoreboard, losers outnumbered gainers by 470 to 304, while 357 counters were unchanged, 761 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.07 billion shares worth RM941.56 million.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank slipped one sen to RM9.26, TNB fell two sen to RM12.26, Public Bank was flat at RM22.60 while Petronas Chemicals added six sen to RM8.90.

Among actives, Eduspec Holdings went up one sen to four sen, Inari rose 11 sen to RM1.77, Sapura Energy declined one sen to 33.5 sen while Seacera and Bio Osmo eased half-a-sen each to 31.5 sen and seven sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index improved 12.38 points to 11,573.84, the FBMT100 Index increased 15.43 points to 11,401.40 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 13.61 points to 11,776.

The FBM70 rose 12.85 points to 14,491.34 but the FBM Ace Index shed 0.04 point to 4,749.36.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index advanced 27.34 points to 16,849.41, the Industrial Products and Services Index earned 0.62 point to 168.75, while the Plantation Index was 2.48 points higher at 7,271.82. — Bernama