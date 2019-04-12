US oil giant Chevron says will acquire Anadarko for US$33b

US oil giant Chevron announced today it had agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Anadarko. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 12 — US oil giant Chevron announced today it had agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Anadarko in a stock and cash transaction valued at US$33 billion (RM136 billion), or US$65 per share.

Based on Chevron’s Thursday closing price, Anadarko shareholders will receive 0.39 shares of Chevron and US$16.25 in cash for each Anadarko share held, the company said in a statement.

The total enterprise value of the transaction is US$50 billion.

“The acquisition of Anadarko will significantly enhance Chevron’s already advantaged Upstream portfolio and further strengthen its leading positions in large, attractive shale, deepwater and natural gas resource basins,” the company said.

“The combination of Anadarko’s premier, high-quality assets with our advantaged portfolio strengthens our leading position in the Permian, builds on our deepwater Gulf of Mexico capabilities and will grow our LNG business.

“It creates attractive growth opportunities in areas that play to Chevron’s operational strengths and underscores our commitment to short-cycle, higher-return investments.”

Anadarko Chairman and CEO Al Walker added: “The strategic combination of Chevron and Anadarko will form a stronger and better company with world-class assets, people and opportunities.” — AFP