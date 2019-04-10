KL shares lower at mid-morning

Shares on Bursa Malaysia stay on the back foot led by losses in PetChem, Axiata and Maxis. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Bursa Malaysia stayed lower at mid-morning today, led by losses in PetChem, Axiata and Maxis.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 4.81 points to 1,637.13 from 1.641.94 yesterday.

The index opened 0.11 of a point lower at 1,641.83.

On market breadth, decliners outnumbered gainers 330 to 268, with 359 counters unchanged, 912 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover was 1.21 billion shares worth RM644.6 million.

For heavyweights, PetChem was 14 sen lower at RM8.89, Maxis dropped four sen to RM5.56 and Axiata declined five sen to RM4.14.

Maybank was two sen lower at RM9.28 and Public Bank improved two sen to RM22.60.

Among actives, Sapura Energy was flat at 34 sen, Iskandar Waterfront added seven sen to 92.5 sen and FGV increased four sen to RM1.30.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 23.25 points to 11,616.80, the FBMT100 Index was lower by 26.94 points to 11,443.59 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 22.45 down at 11,838.55.

The FBM Ace Index declined 29.36 points to 4,751.87 and the FBM70 went down 7.41 points to 14,588.11.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 1.51 points to 16,845.76, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 1.03 points to 169.30, while the Plantation Index was 0.52 of a point higher at 7,286.86. — Bernama