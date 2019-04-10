Bursa continues retreat at mid-afternoon

There was no relief from selling pressure on bluechip counters as Bursa Malaysia stays in the red at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-afternoon today on continuous selling in heavyweights, led by PetChem, Axiata, Malaysia Airports and Maybank.

At 3pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) went down 4.77 points to 1,637.17 from 1.641.94 yesterday.

The index opened 0.11 point lower at 1,641.83.

On the scoreboard, losers outnumbered gainers by 380 to 352, while 388 counters were unchanged, 749 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.98 billion shares worth RM1.19 billion.

As for other heavyweights, PetChem was 15 sen lower at RM8.95, Axiata lost five sen to RM4.14, Malaysia Airports dropped 18 sen to RM6.76 and Maybank inched down three sen to RM9.27.

Among actives, Iskandar Waterfront added 9.5 sen to 95 sen, Sapura Energy was unchanged at 34 sen, Ekovest rose three sen to 57.5 sen and FGV went up six sen to RM1.32.

The FBM Emas Index inched down 21.82 points to 11,618.23, the FBMT100 Index decreased 27.42 points to 11,443.11 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 20.79 points to 11,840.21.

The FBM70 was 11.09 points easier at 14,584.43 and the FBM Ace Index slipped 15.46 points to 4,765.77.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slid 6.28 points to 16,840.99, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.01 points lower at 169.32, while the Plantation Index added 4.35 points to 7,290.69. — Bernama