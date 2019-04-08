Hong Kong stocks start week with a gain

The Hong Kong Exchange flag, Chinese national flag and Hong Kong flag are hoisted outside the Hong Kong Stock Exchange June 7, 2016. Hong Kong stocks resumed their upward march April 8, 2019 as investors returned from a long weekend break. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, April 8 — Hong Kong stocks resumed their upward march today as investors returned from a long weekend break to forecast-beating US jobs data that eased worries about the world's top economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.47 per cent, or 140.83 points, to close at 30,077.15. The index closed above 30,000 for the first time since June.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.05 per cent, or 1.76 points, to 3,244.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, was 0.55 per cent, or 9.82 points, down at 1,770.20. — AFP