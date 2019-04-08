Exco plans to turn Selangor into agro-product processing hub

Putrajaya residents at the farmer’s market organised by Fama, January 26, 2018. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, April 8 — The Selangor Infrastructure and Public Amenities, Agricultural Modernisation and Agro-based Industry Committee plans to make the state a hub for the processing of agro-based products and help agricultural entrepreneurs in the state market their products nationwide.

Its chairman, Izham Hashim, said the proposal, however, would be forwarded to the State Executive Council for approval first.

He said the committee also planned to collaborate with several related agencies, including Fama and Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (Sirim), to ensure that the agro-products were of high quality.

“Agencies like Fama and Sirim will also help monitor their production process so that the quality and value of the products are maintained and, so far, we have identified several products that can be marketed, including roselle, which can be used to make juice and jam,” he said after launching the Selangor Agropreneur Local and International Market Induction seminar organised by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) today.

He said if the proposal was realised, it would help agricultural entrepreneurs in Selangor generate higher income and, thus, place the state as the country’s first agro-based product processing hub. — Bernama