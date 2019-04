Former republican presidential candidate and Georgia business man Herman Cain speaks during the Southern Republican Leadership Conference at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina January 19, 2012. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 7 — President Donald Trump’s nomination of Herman Cain for a seat on the Federal Reserve board still stands despite reservations Cain expressed about being vetted for the position, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said today.

Asked if the nomination was still alive, Mulvaney said, “Yes and I think Herman would be a great member of the Fed.” — Reuters