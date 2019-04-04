Markets mixed as investors eye US-China trade hopes

Opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in north London on April 4, 2019. The British government and the main opposition were to hold further crisis talks today. — AFP pic

LONDON, April 4 — Asian and European stock markets diverged today as growing expectations that China and the United States will reach a trade agreement were offset by profit-taking, dealers said.

Hopes Britain will avert crashing out of the EU next week also instilled some optimism on trading floors, with the pound extending gains against the dollar.

High-level talks between the world’s top two economies resumed yesterday in Washington, with reports saying they are edging towards an agreement to bring the curtain down on a long-running row that helped batter markets last year.

Bloomberg News said the deal they are working on would give China until 2025 to meet pledges on purchases and to let US firms wholly own their businesses in the country.

It said the aim was to get everything in place for presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to sign off on a trade deal.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the talks were “making good headway” but added: “We’re not there and we hope this week to get closer.”

The Bloomberg report follows an article in the Financial Times saying both sides were closing in on an agreement.

“Trade negotiations between China and the US appear to be gaining steam,” said Oanda analyst Edward Moya.

“Both sides appear to be ironing the final details and if we do see a final summit set up for President Trump and Xi, risk assets may accelerate higher.”

David Madden, a market analyst at CMC Markets UK, pointed out that Kudlow had flagged movement on intellectual property theft and hacking, which are key bugbears of the White House.

“These issues have been a major point of contention for the US, and the fact that they are being discussed, indicates that Beijing are serious about reaching a deal,” he added.

Global stocks have enjoyed a stellar year so far thanks to confidence in a deal being reached.

May, Corbyn hold talks

In London, British Prime Minister Theresa May met opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn yesterday for crisis talks on resolving the Brexit crisis with just over a week to go before Britain is due to leave the European Union.

Representatives for both sides described the talks as “constructive” as they look to avert a potentially calamitous no-deal divorce, with another meeting planned for today.

At the same time MPs voted by the narrowest margin for draft legislation that would force the government to seek to delay Brexit beyond the April 12 deadline.

The premier has already said she will seek a second “short” delay at an EU summit on April 10.

The developments provided some support for the pound but parliament remains divided with hardliners fearing a “soft” divorce will leave Britain still linked to the bloc.

Key figures around 1100 GMT

London – FTSE 100: DOWN 0.6 per cent at 7,375.68 points

Frankfurt – DAX 30: FLAT at 11,953.79

Paris – CAC 40: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 5,452.40

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 3,432.45

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 per cent at 21,724.95 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 29,936.32 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.9 per cent at 3,246.57 (close)

New York – Dow: UP 0.2 per cent at 26,218.13 (close)

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3162 from US$1.3158 at 2100 GMT on Wednesday

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.34 pence from 85.35 pence

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1232 from US$1.1233

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 111.41 yen from 111.49 yen

Oil – Brent Crude: DOWN 22 cents at US$69.09 per barrel

Oil – West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 23 cents at US$62.23

— AFP