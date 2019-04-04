China outlines fresh tax cuts to lift economy

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers the work report at the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, April 4 — China has unveiled tens of billions of dollars worth of tax and fee cuts as part of a drive to kickstart the stuttering economy, extending pledges worth US$300 billion (RM1.225 trillion) announced last month.

With growth at a near three-decade low and the economy struggling under the weight of the US trade row and a soft global outlook, leaders are looking to grease the cogs by getting the country's vast army of consumers to start spending.

The State Council, or cabinet, said late yesterday it would reduce electricity and internet costs, port and railway charges and a variety of fees for individuals and businesses to cut their annual burdens by about 300 billion yuan (RM182.15 billion).

For businesses, the government will lower average electricity fees by 10 per cent and cut broadband fees for small- and medium-sized businesses by 15 per cent, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

It will also cut trademark registration fees, the State Council said.

For individuals, China will cut a variety of bureaucratic red tape, like fees on postal imports, real estate registration, passport issuance and mobile internet rates.

“Tax and fee cuts are our key measures to tackle the downward economic pressure this year,” said Premier Li Keqiang, according to Xinhua.

The announcement follows promises last month to cut company taxes and employer social insurance contributions by nearly two trillion yuan, with the first batch of cuts kicking in April 1.

The meeting yesterday also outlined new draft amendments to beef up the foreign investment law passed last month, with a provision for “non-discrimination” in administrative licensing as well as measures to improve the protection of trademarks. — AFP