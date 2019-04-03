Persistent buying keeps Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon

— Persistent buying in local stocks kept Bursa Malaysia in the positive territory at mid-afternoon today. — Picture by Hari Angara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Persistent buying in local stocks kept Bursa Malaysia in the positive territory at mid-afternoon today.

At 3pm, the key index advanced 9.64 points or 0.60 per cent to 1,642.47 from yesterday’s close of 1,632.80, after opening 5.44 points higher at 1,638.27 earlier.

On the scoreboard, market breadth remained positive as gainers outnumbered losers 400 to 321, while 391 counters were unchanged, 744 were untraded and 29 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.76 billion shares worth RM1.06 billion.

Genting Malaysia was among the stocks that came into the limelight as it became the new owner of the Equanimity superyacht for US$126 million (RM515 million), as announced by the attorney general Tommy Thomas today.

Genting Malaysia rose nine sen to RM3.26 while Genting Bhd increased 22 sen to RM6.92 and Genting Plantations was flat at RM10.50.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.25, Public Bank added 30 sen to RM23, PetChem eased two sen to RM9.08 and CIMB was one sen weaker at RM5.11.

Among actives, MyEG inched down five sen to RM1.41, Priceworth and Sapura Energy edged up half-a-sen to 6.5 sen and 36 sen respectively, and VS Industry was flat at RM1.07.

The FBM Emas Index advanced 60.09 points to 11,571.13, the FBMT100 Index improved 57.96 points to 11,415.94 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 50.41 points higher at 11,729.27.

The FBM Ace Index declined 29.26 points to 4,807.85 but the FBM70 put on 36.10 points to 14,290.85.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index added 78.80 points to 16,900.44, the Industrial Products and Services perked up 0.34 of-a-point to 168.95 and the Plantation Index was 28.69 points better at 7,210.73. — Bernama