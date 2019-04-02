Lawyer for ousted Nissan boss Ghosn says hasn’t discussed Oman issue with him

Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn sits inside the car as he leaves his lawyer’s office after being released on bail from Tokyo Detention House, in Tokyo March 6, 2019. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, April 2 — The defence lawyer for ousted Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn said today he had not discussed with Ghosn a report that Nissan’s alliance partner Renault had alerted French prosecutors about payments to an Omani distributor.

“We are aware of the report, but we haven’t spoken to Ghosn about it,” Junichiro Hironaka told a briefing in Tokyo.

Yesterday Reuters reported that Renault SA had alerted French prosecutors to payments made to a Renault-Nissan business partner in Oman under former Chief Executive Ghosn. — Reuters