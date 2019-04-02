Ghosn’s lawyers ask his trial be separate from those of Nissan, ex-director Kelly

Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves his lawyer Junichiro Hironaka's office in Tokyo, Japan, March 12, 2019. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, April 2 — Lawyers for ousted Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn today asked a Tokyo court that he stand trial for alleged financial wrongdoing separately from his former employer, saying he would not get a fair hearing otherwise.

The request marks the first major legal manoeuvre by Ghosn’s new legal team, which took over his case in February and is headed by a high-profile defence lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, widely know as “the razor” for his courtroom prowess.

Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo in November after Nissan told prosecutors its own internal investigation uncovered evidence of wrongdoing. The Japanese automaker subsequently ousted Ghosn as chairman.

Along with Ghosn and Greg Kelly, a close Ghosn associate who served as a director on Nissan’s board, prosecutors have also indicted the company itself for making false disclosures in annual securities reports, for which it has expressed regret.

“No matter how you look at it, having Ghosn sit alongside Nissan at the trial would be peculiar, it would go against his right to a fair trial,” Hironaka told a briefing.

Ghosn faces criminal charges in Japan over failing to report around US$82 million (RM334.8 million) in salary from Nissan, and for temporarily transferring personal financial losses onto Nissan’s books during the global financial crisis.

Both Ghosn and Kelly have denied the wrongdoing.

Hironaka told the briefing that his team wanted Ghosn’s case separated from that of Kelly’s because Kelly is a potential key witness for the Ghosn defence. — Reuters