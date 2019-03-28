Proton X70 breaks record for delivery numbers in SUV segment

Proton’s first sport utility vehicle (SUV), the Proton X70, has broken all previous records for delivery numbers in its segment. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Proton’s first sport utility vehicle (SUV), the Proton X70, has broken all previous records for delivery numbers in its segment, establishing the national automotive brand as one of the leaders in Malaysia’s SUV market.

In a statement today, Proton said it had sold 8,500 units of the Proton X70 just 100 days after the SUV was launched.

The company also recorded the highest sales growth rate among the top three automotive brands in Malaysia, which was at 42 per cent for the first two months of 2019.

“The main driver for this has been the Proton X70, which was the most popular model in January and February (as per official registration figures) and it is on track to achieve the accolade for a third consecutive month.

“This proves that Malaysian car buyers have taken a liking to our first SUV, and we continue to be humbled by their support and are working hard to deliver more units as quickly as possible to reduce the waiting time,” said Proton chief executive officer Li Chunrong in the statement. — Bernama