London stocks rise as pound falls on Brexit chaos

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament as Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond looks on in London, Britain March 25, 2019. — UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout picture via Reuters

LONDON, March 28 — London’s stock market rose today, with share prices of multinationals climbing as the pound dropped in the wake of more Brexit uncertainty.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.5 per cent nearing midday in London.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index advanced 0.4 per cent and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.1 per cent.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will renew attempts to push through her Brexit plan, one day after she dramatically offered to quit to save her deal and MPs failed in their own bid to break the deadlock.

Yesterday’s events have weighed on the pound, while a weaker British currency boosts share values of companies listed in London who earn vast sums in dollars.

“With no clear way out of the Brexit labyrinth in sight, sterling struggled out of bed today, while the European indices nudged higher despite the overnight fears surrounding the global economy,” noted Connor Campbell, analyst at Spreadex trading group.

“The weary state of sterling, alongside a decent showing from its commodity stocks, allowed the FTSE to climb... enough to push the UK index to a near one-week peak.”

Earlier today, Asian stock markets were gripped by volatility as investors grow increasingly worried about the state of the global economy, sending them rushing to haven assets and fuelling talk of possible recession.

Tokyo’s main stocks index sank 1.6 per cent, with exporters hit by a jump in the haven yen currency, while Shanghai shed almost one per cent.

Against this background, top Chinese and US negotiators held their latest round of trade talks in Beijing, with hopes the two economic superpowers can find a deal to end their long-running tariffs row.

After a stellar start to the year, equities are beginning to stumble with closely watched sovereign bond yields — key indicators of the state of the economy — flashing a warning.

The yields on government bonds — considered the most watertight investment in times of turmoil and uncertainty — have tumbled around the world while central banks are becoming more dovish on their outlooks.

This is most notable in the United States, where the Federal Reserve has lowered its rate hike expectations and 10-year Treasury bond yields are below those of three-month notes. The last time this happened was before the 2008 global financial crisis.

Key figures around 1115 GMT

London – FTSE 100: UP 0.5 per cent at 7,228.68 points

Frankfurt – DAX 30: UP 0.4 per cent at 11,466.24

Paris – CAC 40: UP 0.1 per cent at 5,307.59

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.1 per cent at 3,326.19

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.6 per cent at 21,033.76 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: UP 0.2 per cent at 28,775.21 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 0.9 per cent at 2,994.94 (close)

New York – Dow: DOWN 0.1 per cent to 25,625.59 (close)

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3159 from US$1.3189 at 2100 GMT

Euro/pound: UP at 85.48 pence from 85.26 pence

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1249 from US$1.1244

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 110.31 yen from 110.51 yen

Oil – Brent Crude: DOWN 43 cents at US$67.40 per barrel

Oil – West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 39 cents at US$59.02 per barrel

— AFP