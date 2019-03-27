US trade deficit drops 15pc in January, says government

Shipping containers are pictured stacked on a ship docked at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, March 27 — The US trade deficit dropped nearly 15 per cent in January compared to December, as imports of goods and services fell, the Commerce Department reported today.

The drop reversed most of the growth in the trade gap posted in the final month of 2018, a year that saw the deficit surge to a 10-year record, despite President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies.

US imports fell 2.6 per cent of US$258.5 billion while exports rose just under 1 per cent to US$207.3 billion, for a deficit of US$51.1 billion. And the deficit with China — the primary foe in Trump’s trade wars — fell by US$5.5 billion in the month, according to the report. — AFP