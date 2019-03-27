US stocks flat amid lingering growth worries

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange March 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 27 — Wall Street stocks treaded water early today amid lingering worries about economic growth as data showed a lower US trade deficit in January.

About 45 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 25,679.58, up 0.1 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 2,818.45, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 per cent to 7,682.92.

After a strong start to 2019 on optimism about a possible US-China trade accord and dovish monetary policy, US stocks have hit a speed-bump in recent sessions amid worries over growth sparked by a drop in longer term bond yields.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond — seen as a proxy for medium- and long-term growth — on Wednesday fell to its lowest level since December 2017.

Meanwhile, the US trade deficit dropped nearly 15 per cent in January compared to December, largely due to declining imports from China, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The drop reversed most of the expansion in the trade gap posted in the final month of 2018, a year that saw the deficit surge to a 10-year record, despite President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies.

While some economists say that could add to growth in the first quarter, export momentum may be hampered by the cooling global economy, while a strong dollar boosts imports. — AFP