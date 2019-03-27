US dollar holds gains as risk appetite recovery arrests yield decline

A recovery in investor risk appetite enables the US dollar to make modest gains. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, March 27 — The US dollar held modest gains today as a recovery in investor risk appetite arrested a decline in benchmark US Treasury yields, which fell to 15-month lows this week.

The US dollar index versus a basket of six major currencies was steady at 96.765 after edging up nearly 0.2 per cent overnight.

The greenback advanced yesterday after 10-year Treasury debt yields rebounded due to stock gains on Wall Street.

An inversion of the US yield curve, which has preceded every US recession over the past 50 years, chilled risk sentiment and triggered a sharp stock selloff last week.

Yields for safe-haven bonds also declined, pressuring the US dollar.

“Bids for the dollar are returning with Treasury yields off their lows, and also because negative views towards the European economy have done no favours for their currency,” said Shin Kadota, senior strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.

The euro was a shade higher at US$1.1274 after shedding 0.4 per cent the previous day. The currency has been on shaky ground after Friday's weaker-than-expected German manufacturing survey raised concerns about Europe's largest economy.

The US dollar slipped 0.15 per cent to 110.475 yen, losing some steam after surging 0.6 per cent against its Japanese peer yesterday.

The pound nudged up 0.1 per cent to US$1.3215.

Sterling has drawn mild support after two eurosceptic British lawmakers indicated yesterday that they might agree to support Prime Minister Theresa May's EU withdrawal deal rather than risk parliament cancelling Brexit.

The Australian dollar, sensitive to shifts in risk sentiment, stood little changed at US$0.7135 after gaining 0.3 per cent the previous day.

The 10-year US Treasury note yield was a touch higher at 2.417 per cent. The yield had fallen on Monday to 2.377 per cent, its lowest since December 2017. — Reuters