Struggling Lynas snubs US$1.1b takeover bid

Published 1 hour ago on 27 March 2019

By Terence Tang

Rare earth oxides praseodymium and neodymium in the final stage of production at Lynas' Advanced Materials Plant in Gebeng, Malaysia July 3, 2014. — Reuters pic
KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Rare-earth miner Lynas Corp has rejected US$1.1 billion (RM4.08 billion) takeover bid by Wesfarmers, an Australian retail-to-chemicals corporation.

The Lynas board said it will not engage on the “highly conditional indicative proposal” from Wesfarmers, UK-based business daily Financial Times reported this morning.

“Lynas is a unique company and its value is derived from its strong, irreplaceable assets,” the board said.

“Wesfarmers’ bid comes at a tumultuous time for Lynas, which is embroiled in regulatory dispute with authorities in Malaysia, which is the location of the company’s A$1 billion (RM2.88) rare-earths processing plant,” it added.

According to US economics magazine Forbes, one condition of Wesfarmers bid yesterday was that relevant operating licences in Malaysia remain in place for a satisfactory period after the transaction.

On March 6 this year, Lynas was reportedly facing challenges in clearing waste stockpile from its Advanced Material Plant (LAMP) facility by September 2, when its licence is due for renewal.

