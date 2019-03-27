Bursa easier at mid-morning

Market breadth was subdued with decliners overcoming advancers 307 to 245, with 314 counters unchanged, 1,032 untraded and 86 others suspended. — Picture by Hari Angara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Bursa Malaysia was easier at mid-morning as traders remained on the sidelines, despite positive external developments.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 7.91 points to 1,642.03 from Tuesday’s close of 1,649.94.

The index opened 0.77 points weaker at 1,649.17.

Market breadth was subdued with decliners overcoming advancers 307 to 245, with 314 counters unchanged, 1,032 untraded and 86 others suspended.

Turnover was at 886.5 million shares worth RM524.04 million.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga rose two sen each to RM9.27 and RM12.54 respectively.

PChem gained three sen to RM9.08, but CIMB declined four sen to RM5.08 and PBBank decreased 26 sen to RM23.48.

Among actives, Iris Corporation and IFCA MSC improved half-a-sen to 15.5 sen and 42.5 sen respectively.

Bumi Armada and Sapura Energy were flat at 18.5 sen and 33.5 sen, while Berjaya Corporation was half-a-sen lower at 26.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 43.96 points to 11,531.39, the FBMT100 Index decreased 43.67 points to 11,388.12 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 31.25 points lower at 11,639.48.

The FBM Ace Index trimmed 21.21 points to 4,758 and the FBM70 slid 8.8 points to 14,155.5.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 57.52 points to 16,951.26, the Plantation Index was 4.43 points better at 7,204.08 and the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 0.07 of-a-point to 167.95. — Bernama