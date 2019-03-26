KL shares subdued at mid-day

Bursa Malaysia equities see little movement in early trade until end of the morning session. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session mixed in line with most peers in the Asia Pacific region.

At lunch break, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.13 of a point easier at 1,649.02 from Monday’s close of 1,649.15 after opening 1.33 points lower at 1,647.82.

The index moved between 1,647.82 and 1,653.58 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth, however, was positive with gainers outnumbering decliners 330 to 276, while 382 counters were unchanged, 922 untraded and 48 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.24 billion shares worth RM713.86 million.

Regionally, the Singapore’s Straits Times Index increased 0.79 per cent to 3,207.89 and Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite Index bagged 0.91 per cent to 6,469.91.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd advised investors to accumulate blue chips, namely Maybank, CIMB, Tenaga, Hartalega and Public Bank.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank rose four sen to RM9.27 and PChem gained two sen to RM9.05.

CIMB was one sen lower at RM5.11, PBBank eased two sen to RM23.74 and Tenaga declined six sen to RM12.70.

Among actives, Bumi Armada and Iris Corporation added half-a-sen each to 20 sen and 15 sen respectively, while Naim Holdings advanced 15 sen to RM1.18.

Sapura Energy declined half-a-sen to 34 sen and My E.G was flat at RM1.33.

The FBM Emas Index rose 5.83 points to 11,569.34, the FBMT 100 added 4.29 points to 11,424.42 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 4.74 points to 11,655.82.

The FBM Ace Index expanded 38.63 points to 4,781.92 and the FBM 70 was 26.18 points higher at 14,151.04.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services index advanced 19.59 points to 17,014.37, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.1 of-a-point higher at 167.7 and the Plantation Index declined 2.01 points to 7,184.33. — Bernama