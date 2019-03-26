Bursa marginally lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia slips into the red on weakness of the plantation sector at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Hari Angara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was marginally lower at mid-afternoon as selloffs were apparent in plantation stocks, as investors tried to get short-term gain.

At 3pm, the benchmark index stood at 1,648.04, easing 1.11 points from yesterday's close of 1,649.15, after opening 1.33 points weaker at 1,647.82.

On the broader market, decliners topped advancers 329 to 310 with 410 counters unchanged, 861 untraded and 48 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.57 billion shares worth RM937.93 million.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank rose four sen to RM9.27 and PChem gained two sen to RM9.05.

CIMB was two sen lower at RM5.10, Tenaga declined six sen to RM12.70 and PBBank was flat at RM23.76.

Among actives, Bumi Armada and Iris Corporation added half-a-sen each to 20 sen and 15 sen, respectively, while Naim Holdings advanced 13 sen to RM1.16.

Sapura Energy declined one sen to 33.5 sen and My E.G was one sen lower at RM1.32.

The FBM Emas Index eased 2.83 points to 11,560.68, the FBMT 100 trimmed 3.53 points to 11,416.6 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 6.36 points to 11,644.72.

The FBM Ace Index expanded 24.11 points to 4,767.4 and the FBM 70 was 12.35 points higher at 14,137.21.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services index advanced 12.41 points to 17,007.19, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.07 of-a-point higher at 167.67 while the Plantation Index declined 1.13 points to 7,185.21. — Bernama