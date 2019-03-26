Airbus shares rally after large Chinese order

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) speaks flanked by French President Emmanuel Macron during a state dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, March 25, 2019, as part of a Chinese state visit to France. — AFP pic

PARIS, March 26 — Airbus shares rose today after the European planemaker won a deal worth tens of billions of dollars to sell 300 aircraft to China.

Airbus was up 1.9 per cent in early session trading. French officials said the deal was worth some €30 billion (US$34 billion) at catalogue prices. Planemakers usually grant significant discounts.

The Chinese order was announced late yesterday, coinciding with a visit to Europe by Chinese President Xi Jinping and matching a China record held by US rival Boeing.

Investment bank Citigroup kept a “buy” rating on Airbus.

“We do not have details of the delivery schedule of this order, but China has been taking about 20-25 per cent of Airbus production per year and given the A320 family is sold out at announced production rates out to 2024/25, we believe this increases the probability of Airbus moving to a production rate of 70 per month,” wrote Citigroup. — Reuters