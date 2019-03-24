Sime Darby virtually sells out Elmina Valley Five homes on launching day

Sime Darby Property Bhd sold off virtually almost all of its homes in the first phase of its Elmina Valley Five (EV5) free-hold project. — Picture courtesy of Sime Darby

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Developer Sime Darby Property Bhd sold off virtually almost all of its homes in the first phase of its Elmina Valley Five (EV5) free-hold project in its new township City of Elmina.

At its first launch day yesterday, buyers bought 164 or 98 per cent of the 168 units on offer at EV5, with just four corner units left available for purchase.

In its statement, Sime Darby Property said that the response for its latest and final instalment of its best-selling Elmina Valley homes showed strong demand for homes in a strategic location with excellent accessibility.

“We are humbled and proud by this reception. Homes in the City of Elmina have always been a hit and today’s results proves it again. Our initial plan was to launch only 92 units within Phase 1 but due to 100 per cent take up within a few hours, we decided to open up all 168 units available within the first phase.

“This proves that quality homes offered at the right location with the right pricing are still in demand despite challenging market conditions,” Appollo Leong, General Manager of Business Unit 1, was quoted as saying in the statement.

“EV5 is part of a well-connected township that is situated right next to the iconic Elmina Central Park, a 300 acres park, of which 36 acres have been completed. Our homes have great architecture, beautiful and practical designs, and are definitely value for money,” Leong added.

According to Sime Darby Property, the EV5 development comprises double-storey link houses with built-up areas measuring from 2,330 square feet, with prices starting from RM816,199 after sales rebate and before Bumiputera discount.

Among other things, EV5 houses feature ramps, spacious bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor, low height switches and pocket sliding doors for the convenience of the disabled or elderly, with complimentary high speed internet up to 1Gbps from TIMEdotcom for 2 years.

The second phase of EV5 homes which will have 205 units are expected to be launched next month.

Sime Darby Property said it has delivered 1,282 homes in EV precinct over the last three years.

The developer said its award-winning City of Elmina township is well-served by multiple highways that so connect it to three airports in the Klang Valley, with the upcoming Damansara-Shah Alam Highway (DASH) expected to be completed by early 2020 to also shorten travel time to the city centre for residents.