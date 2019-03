Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to the US in early April for more talks, Gao Feng, the commerce ministry spokesman told reporters in a regular briefing. — Reuterspic

BEIJING, March 21 — China’s commerce ministry said today that a US trade delegation headed by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will visit Beijing on March 28-29 for another round of negotiations.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to the US in early April for more talks, Gao Feng, the commerce ministry spokesman told reporters in a regular briefing. — Reuters