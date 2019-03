(From left) The Hong Kong Exchange flag, Chinese national flag and Hong Kong flag are hoisted outside the Hong Kong Stock Exchange June 7, 2016. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, March 19 — Hong Kong stocks finished higher today, extending a rally to a fourth day as investors look ahead to the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.19 per cent, or 57.27 points, to close at 29,466.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.18 per cent, or 5.44 points, to 3,090.98 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, edged up 0.18 per cent, or 2.97 points, to 1,688.76. — AFP