E&O raises RM127.6m via private placement of new shares

An artist’s impression of Gurney Wharf, which will be created on land to be reclaimed by Tanjung Pinang Development Sdn Bhd. ― Picture courtesy of E&O

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O) has raised about RM127.6 million following a private placement exercise of 130.23 million new E&O shares at 98 sen per unit.

In a statement today, the company said the shares, representing about 9.09 per cent of the company’s enlarged share capital, were subscribed by Sweetwater SPV Sdn Bhd, a company owned by Tan Sri Wan Azmi Wan Hamzah and his wife.

It also said the completion of the exercise marks another milestone in the group’s recently announced proposed fund raising plan to raise a minimum RM250 million via equity issuances.

With the completion of the private placement exercise, the group would be embarking on the next phase of fund raising, looking at raising a minimum of RM123 million under the proposed rights Issue.

Proceeds from the fund-raising exercise would be largely utilised for the implementation of projects, namely infrastructure and development works at Seri Tanjung Pinang Phase 2A (STP2A), as well as working capital and loan repayments.

Managing director Kok Tuck Cheong said after careful consideration of current financial commitments, the group believed the fund raising exercise was timely, and supported its overall plan to right size the balance sheet with lower gearing.

“With reclamation works nearing completion on STP2A, resources are now focused towards creating a new prime seafront address, building further on the success achieved in our flagship development of Seri Tanjung Pinang Phase One,” he said.

A detailed masterplan is currently being finalised for STP2A while infrastructure works have started to take shape with the building of the first bridge marking the first gateway onto the island.

STP2A is expected to have a gross development value of over RM17 billion and will be developed over a period of 15 years.

E&O said while the group’s current financial position was secure with a net gearing of 0.39 times, the proposed equity raising would enable it to prepare for the next growth trajectory. — Bernama