HONG KONG, March 18 — Hong Kong stocks rose sharply this morning, extending last week’s gains, as investors look ahead to the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting this week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.73 per cent, or 211.99 points, to 29,224.25 by the break. — AFP