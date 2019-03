In February, FDI into China grew 6.6 per cent on-year to 62.94 billion yuan, said the commerce ministry, down from January’s 84.18 billion yuan. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, March 15 — Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China rose 5.5 per cent in January-February to 147.11 billion yuan (RM89.5 billion) compared with a year earlier, the Ministry of Commerce said today.

FDI into China from the United States rose 44.3 per cent in the first two months of 2019, the ministry said. — Reuters