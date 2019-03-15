Bursa opens mixed

On the broader market, advancers led loser 149 to 91, while 186 counters remained unchanged, 1,478 untraded and 44 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Bursa Malaysia opened mixed amidst strong regional stock markets performance and easier overnight trade on Wall Street.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 0.36 of-a-point from yesterday's close of 1,674.52.

The index opened 0.07 of-a-point better at 1,674.59.

On the broader market, advancers led loser 149 to 91, while 186 counters remained unchanged, 1,478 untraded and 44 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 328.48 million shares worth RM74.48 million.

Public Investment Bank Bhd said the local bourse was seen taking cues from Wall Street’s overnight performance which saw US stocks ticked lower, ending a three-day winning streak that had pushed the S&P 500 to its highest level since November.

Regionally, Singapore’s Strait Times Index gained 0.09 per cent to 3,200.70, Japan’s Nikkei added 0.86 per cent to 21,470.06 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng increased 0.15 per cent to 28,851.391.

Among heavyweights, Maybank earned four sen to RM9.49, Tenaga added two sen to RM12.66, PBBank was flat at RM24.44 while PChem declined six sen to RM9.19.

Of actives, energy counters, BornOil and Sapnrg added half-a-sen each to 4.5 sen and 35.5 sen, respectively, PWorth gained 1.5 sen to six sen and HuaAn reduced one sen to 28 sen.

The FBM Emas Index gained 4.09 points to 11,715.28, the FBMT 100 added 0.83 of-a-point to 11,556.57, and the FBM 70 advanced 14.63 points to 14,143.84.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 4.18 points to 11,689.24 and the FBM Ace Index erased 2.44 points to 4,793.11.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services index was 33.19 points higher at 17,503.43 but the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.10 of-a-point easier at 170.12 and the Plantation Index was 8.11 points weaker at 7,210.31. — Bernama