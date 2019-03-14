Statistics Dept: Manufacturing sales up 7pc to RM72.5b in Jan 2019

According to the Department of Statistics, manufacturing sales in January 2019 rose seven per cent to RM72.5 billion from RM67.8 billion reported a year ago. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 ― Malaysia’s manufacturing sales in January 2019 rose seven per cent to RM72.5 billion from RM67.8 billion reported a year ago, said the Department of Statistics.

“The growth was supported by increase in petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (9.2 per cent), transport equipment and other manufactures products (7.7 per cent) and electrical and electronics products (6.3 per cent),” said Chief Statistician Datuk Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin in a statement today.

He said total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector during the reviewed month was 1.09 million persons, an increase of two per cent or 21,011 persons as compared with 1.07 million persons in January 2018.

Salaries and wages paid in January 2019 improved 8.9 per cent or RM332.7 million to RM4.07 billion, thus registering average salaries and wages per employee of RM3,731.

Simultaneously, sales volume per employee grew by 4.9 per cent to RM66,392 as compared with the same month in the previous year, he added. ― Bernama