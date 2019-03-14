Securities Commission: Malaysian capital market remains resilient despite challenges globally

A view of the bursa stock market exchange board in a bank in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 ― The Malaysian capital market remained resilient, despite the challenges and volatilities in global markets, said Securities Commission (SC).

“Uncertainties heightened across global markets throughout 2018 with escalating trade tensions, geopolitical issues and normalisation of monetary policies in developed economies and these have affected risk sentiments, amid increased volatility and liquidity tightening in global financial markets.

“These developments underscore the need for the SC to continuously monitor and assess systemic risk concerns which include early detection of emerging risk trends and vulnerabilities that could contribute to the build-up of systemic risks in the capital market,” it said in SC Annual Report 2018, released today.

The SC continued to exercise its market risk oversight function through the systemic risk oversight committee, which is the overarching committee for the deliberation of risks and corresponding safeguards.

According to the report, SC said it had continued from its work in 2017, and the focus in 2018 centred on geopolitical issues and normalisation of monetary policies.

Meanwhile, in 2018, the SC introduced a registration framework for capital market services providers with the release of the guidelines on registration and conduct of capital market services providers.

It said the new registration framework streamlines the requirements and introduces registration criteria such as entry standards and ongoing conduct obligations to create a level playing field among trustees.

“The SC continues to take measures to ensure investors are protected, empowered and able to make informed investment decisions,” said SC. ― Bernama