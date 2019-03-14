PUNB approves RM134m funding for Bumiputera auto companies, businesses

NILAI, March 14 — Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) has assisted 726 automotive companies and businesses involving 845 Bumiputera entrepreneurs, including engine oil distributors, as well as accident and insurance claims centres by approving RM134.02 million financing as at December 2018.

Its chief executive officer, Izwan Zainuddin said Selangor was topped the list with RM83.61 million approved to fund 234 companies and businesses, while Negeri Sembilan was ranked eighth after Kedah with a total funding of RM16.56 million involving 34 companies and businesses.

“Even though this is a good development, PUNB aims to further strengthen Bumiputera’s position, especially in the field of vehicle spare parts that are currently monopolised by non-Bumiputera,” he said at the launch of SRM Ukhwah Holding Sdn Bhd’s Bandar Enstek automotive service centre near here, today.

Izwan said PUNB has made some changes in its direction and corporate strategy this year to suit current developments, claims and financing needs.

One of them is PUNB’s funding, which is currently offered from RM100,000 to a maximum of RM10 million, he said, adding that, “In fact, the funding period has also been extended up to 10 years. PUNB has also reactivated its business support services to assist business operations and management towards better governance.”

Izwan said managing a service centre was not easy as it involved high capital requirements besides the need to master the expertise and technical skills.

“Indeed Encik Shahrael’s (SRM Ukhwah Holding Sdn Bhd managing director Shahrael Azahar Abdul Rahman) business formula and over 10 years experience in this field have resulted in the opening of his fifth branch in Bandar Enstek today,” he said.

He said SRM Ukhwah Holding first acquired PUNB financing in 2009 through the SRM Auto Parts based in Seri Kembangan, Selangor and the business has since grown rapidly and earned PUNB’s trust to approve two more funding, namely in 2013 and 2016.

“I understand that SRM Ukhwah Holding has also received funding from Mara (Majlis Amanah Rakyat). I hope the financing support from PUNB and Mara will enable the company to strengthen its position and operations, as well as becoming more advanced in the business.

“This is PUNB’s objectives — to develop and produce more good quality Bumiputera entrepreneurs in strategic industries such as the automotive industry,” he said.

Mara deputy director-general (entrepreneurship) Datuk Zulfikri Osman said Bumiputera entrepreneurs operate 10 per cent of about 56,000 auto service centres, including 35,000 workshops, in the country, hence the need to support them.

Shahrael Azahar said his company would be collaborating with Petronas Auto Expert to open its sixth automotive service centre in Bangi, Selangor next year.

Present was Mara Negeri Sembilan director Mimi Mazlin Mohamad Yusof. — Bernama