Ringgit ends easier against US Dollar

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore August 24, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The ringgit ended easier against the US dollar after British lawmakers rejected the Brexit deal, today.

At 6pm, the local currency stood at 4.0865/0905 against the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.0820/0860.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said external developments after British members of Parliament rejected the second proposed deal by Prime Minister Theresa May had a bearish impact on the foreign exchange market. — Bernama