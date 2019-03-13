Malay Mail

Ringgit ends easier against US Dollar

Published 49 minutes ago on 13 March 2019

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore August 24, 2015. — Reuters pic
KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The ringgit ended easier against the US dollar after British lawmakers rejected the Brexit deal, today.

At 6pm, the local currency stood at 4.0865/0905 against the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.0820/0860.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said external developments after British members of Parliament rejected the second proposed deal by Prime Minister Theresa May had a bearish impact on the foreign exchange market. — Bernama

