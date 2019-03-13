KL shares remain higher at midday

Bursa Malaysia managed some gains at midday despite some unfavourable indicators. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia stayed higher at midday after opening marginally lower this morning but the overall technical outlook still appears lacklustre due to bearish key momentum indicators.

At lunch break, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 4.38 points to 1,675.66 from yesterday’s close of 1,671.28 after opening 0.15 of-a-point weaker at 1,671.13.

The index moved between 1,669.92 and 1,676.31 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth was negative as losers led gainers 421 to 321, while 346 counters were unchanged, 816 untraded and 30 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.41 billion shares worth RM1.11 billion.

In a note, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd said the composite index might trend lower to its support level of 1,650 and even 1,630.

“Conversely, immediate resistances can be found at 1,700 and 1,730,” it said.

As for heavyweights, Maybank, Tenaga and IHH were all flat at RM9.49, RM12.64 and RM5.85, respectively, PBBank added 10 sen to RM24.50 while PChem reduced three sen to RM9.23.

Among actives, Sapnrg added 1.5 sen to 34 sen, its warrant up half-a-sen to 10.5 sen, Perdana gained 10 sen to 40 sen, KNM added one sen to 11.5 sen and Velesto advanced half-a-sen to 31 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 16.06 points to 11,703.96, the FBMT 100 expanded 16.96 points to 11,553.4, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 4.69 points to 11,696.74 and the FBM Ace Index advanced 3.84 points to 4,728.68.

But the FBM 70 fell 33.64 points to 14,084.83.

Sectorwise, the Financial Services index was 49.92 points higher at 17,432.26, the Plantation Index was 9.65 points better at 7,257.92 but the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.01 of-a-point lower at 169.69. — Bernama