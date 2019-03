Hong Kong stocks ended lower March 13, 2019, snapping a healthy rally over the past two days, with investors awaiting fresh cues from the China-US trade talks. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, March 13 — Hong Kong stocks ended lower today, snapping a healthy rally over the past two days, with investors awaiting fresh cues from the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong slipped 0.39 per cent, or 113.42 points, to close at 28,807.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.09 per cent, or 33.36 points, to 3,026.95 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, sank 2.32 per cent, or 39.27 points, to 1,656.54. — AFP