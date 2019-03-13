Bursa mixed at mid-afternoon

Top gainers Axiata and CIMB help to push up the Bursa Malaysia benchmark at mid-afternoon. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia were mixed at mid-afternoon with Axiata and CIMB lifting the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) despite a mixed performance in regional markets.

At 3pm, the FBM KLCI was 3.17 points better at 1,674.45 compared with yesterday’s 1,671.28 after opening 0.15 of-a-point weaker at 1,671.13.

Top gainers, Axiata added nine sen to RM4.15 and CIMB garnered eight sen to RM5.45.

The overall market breadth was bearish with losers leading gainers 439 to 353 with 350 counters unchanged, 762 untraded and 30 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.82 billion shares worth RM1.38 billion.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.49, PBBank added 10 sen to RM24.50, PChem eased four sen to RM9.22 and Tenaga was two sen easier at RM12.62.

Of actives, Sapnrg improved 1.5 sen to 34 sen, its warrant added one sen to 11 sen, Perdana climbed 11.5 sen to 41.5 sen and KNM increased one sen to 11.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 12.63 points to 11,700.53, the FBMT 100 expanded 10.01 points to 11,546.53.

The FBM 70 fell 36.33 points to 14,082.14, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 5.58 points to 11,686.47 and the FBM Ace Index reduced 2.3 points to 4,722.54.

Sectorwise, the Financial Services index was 68.16 points higher at 17,450.50, the Plantation Index was 3.72 points better at 7,251.99 but the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.15 of-a-point lower at 169.55. — Bernama