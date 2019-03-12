UDA Holdings gets new chief

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development (MED) has appointed Datuk Hisham Hamdan as the new chairman of UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA).

Along with Hamdan, three other new board members — Datuk Mohd Rafee Mohamed, Datuk Rosli Dahlan dan Mohamad Subki Ahmad — were appointed to the enterprise’s board of directors to replace those whose tenures ended.

“MED welcomes the appointment of the new chairman and the three new board members for UDA’s leadership and is confident that their vast experience in the field of real estate, law, architecture and quantity surveying would inject new aspirations and vigor for UDA to achieve excellence and readiness to uphold their responsibilities,” said MED in a statement.

According to MED, Hamdan’s appointment along with the three other new boards members have been in effect since February 28, 2019.

Hisham is currently Khazanah’s Executive Director, Investment and Head of Research and Investment Strategy and has 28 years experience in various corporate structures such as property development, health, business investment, energy and utilities.

Mohd Rafee Mohamed is a quantity surveyor registered with the Board of Quantity Surveyors Malaysia, a Fellow of The Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia and a member of The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICB).

Rosli is an advocate and solicitor of the High Court of Malaya and also a syarie lawyer for the Federal Territory Shariah Court.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Subki has vast experience in various architectural development and is also involved in the Malaysian Institute of Architects (LAM), the Malaysian Architects Association (PAM) and the Malaysian Institute of Interior Designers (IPDM).